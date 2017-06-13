Chrysler recalls all the Pacifica Hybrids for battery problems

Chrysler has been quick to hype its 2017 Pacifica Hybrid -- a plug-in hybrid minivan that gets 84 miles per gallon equivalent. But the hype train has to make a quick stop at Recall Station.

Fiat Chrysler has issued a voluntary recall for all the Pacifica Hybrids -- since it's a new car, this amounts to just 1,368 vehicles in the US and 309 in Canada, for a total of 1,677. As InsideEVs notes, the Pacifica Hybrid started production in November, but deliveries didn't really take place until this spring because of various factors.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

The problem can be narrowed down to the hybrid electrical system. A small number of owners (according to FCA) have reported issues with diodes on the batteries, reportedly part of a control module. If the diodes stop functioning entirely, it can result in a loss of propulsion.

Of course, if you're just puttering around on side streets, losing motive force isn't the end of the world -- just pull over and you should be fine. But if it happens on the highway, or on a mountain road where there isn't a shoulder, it can move from a mild inconvenience to a proper safety hazard. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries or collisions stemming from the problem.

The fix is unclear at the moment, as Chrysler has not publicly announced any remedy. However, usual recall processes apply here, so owners will soon receive notifications via first class mail, and owners will have to schedule a time to head to the dealership once replacement parts are made available.