Chevy Silverado falls behind F-Series, Ram in pickup truck sales race

Third quarter sales reports trickled out this week, and it wasn't the peachiest news for Chevrolet and its bread-and-butter Silverado. According to GM Authority's neatly tallied charts, published Monday, the Chevy Silverado placed third in Q3 behind the Ford F-Series and Ram pickups in the sales race.

Now, in reality, sales competitions are spitting contests -- so much more goes into making a successful vehicle and making money. But we can at least get an idea of how each automaker is moving their precious metal. Chevy sold 147,484 Silverado models in Q3 compared to 156,157 Ram pickups and 221,647 F-Series pickups. The F-Series has long been the undisputed sales champ with Chevy's Silverado right behind it, though Ram and Chevy have traded places a few times ever since the latest-generation Ram pickup family reached the market.

Chevy's parent automaker, General Motors, often likes to bundle Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra sales to create a figure that outdoes Ford, but even combining the trucks' sales figures puts GM behind Ford at 215,296. Close, but no cigar, as they say.

Things get more interesting when looking at year-to-date sales figures, however. While Ford and Ram posted net decreases of 11% and 12% respectively, Chevy and GMC saw increases of 0.58% and 7%. That's good news in the long term if GM continues to siphon sales away from Ram or Ford. But for now, third place will have to do for the Bowtie brand.