Chevy Silverado EV reveal: How to watch the electric pickup debut at CES 2022

Chevrolet's big day is here. The Chevy Silverado EV is set to make its debut, which will be broadcast live for your viewing pleasure.

We don't know a whole lot about General Motors' second electric pickup (the GMC Hummer EV pickup was first), but at least some trims should be far more affordable for truck buyers compared to the pricey Hummer. After all, the Silverado EV will have to do battle with Ford's F-150 Lightning, which already has 200,000 people interested.

GM CEO Mary Barra will be on hand to reveal the electric pickup; the livestream kicks off at 9:15 a.m. PT, or 12:15 p.m. ET. Stay tuned.