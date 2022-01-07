Chevy Silverado EV First Edition trucks snapped up in just 12 minutes, GM CEO says

Reservation books are open for Chevrolet's upcoming flagship electric pickup, the Silverado EV. But if you're looking to score a Silverado EV First Edition, you're out of luck. According to comments General Motors CEO Mary Barra made during an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday (embedded above), eager customers filled reservations in 12 minutes.

"We're super excited about the response that we're getting," Barra said. As always with this kind of information, there are two sides. On the one hand, it's great for the automaker to see such high interest. On the other, we don't know how many First Editions GM plans to build. If it's building 100 of them, it's not hard to fill up order books. If it's building 5,000 of them, that's more significant. GM did not immediately return a request for comment on production figures.

These trucks will be the first noncommercial pickups to reach customers in the fall of 2023. They're fully loaded and cost a boatload of cash, with an MSRP of $105,000 before a destination charge. Based on the RST trim, these First Editions feature a two-motor drivetrain delivering over 660 horsepower and over 780 pound-feet of torque, and GM estimates the truck will do 400 miles on a full charge. However, the first trucks to reach customers will be the Work Truck model.

The Silverado EV WT variant is set for production in spring of 2023, though every pickup is spoken for already. Around summer 2024, we'll see the standard RST trim enter production, unless GM accelerates its time line. It wouldn't be the first time, as the automaker pulled forward the launch and production of the Cadillac Lyriq EV, for example.