Chevy, GMC, Buick and Cadillac SUVs recalled for transmission oil leak

Every single brand under General Motors is part of a wide-ranging recall to address a possible transmission oil leak that may lead to a loss of engine power, according to documents the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week.

A total of 194,105 SUVs and sedans are included in the recall. From Chevrolet, the 2018 Malibu, 2019-2020 Blazer and 2018-2019 Cruze, Equinox and Traverse are included. Owners of 2018-2019 Buick LaCrosse sedans, 2019-2020 Encore and Enclave will need to keep an eye out. GMC vehicles included are the 2018-2020 Terrain, 2019-2020 Acadia. Finally, the 2019-2020 Cadillac XT4 and 2020 XT6 are part of this recall. Got all that? There are quite a few models included.

The actual source of the possible transmission oil leak are missing bolts on the start-stop accumulator end cap. Without the bolts, oil may leak through the transmission and not only cause a lack of power unexpectedly, but there's also an increased chance of a fire. GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the defect, however.

The fix will see technicians install bolts on the start-stop accumulator if they are, indeed, missing from a vehicle. If a technician inspects the vehicle and finds everything to be A-OK, owners will be sent on their way. All work will be completed free of charge and notices will mail out in December to owners.