Chevy's mid-engine C8 Corvette: Watch the livestream unveiling here

Enlarge Image Jennifer Altman/Chevrolet

Later today, Chevrolet will finally debut its long-awaited, eighth-generation, mid-engine Corvette. We'll be attending the big media event to see the new Vette in Southern California, and we hear rumors of some sort of tie-in with the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo XI moon landing, too. Whatever happens, Chevy plans to broadcast the big unveiling live on the internet, so you can follow along with us.

The livestream can be viewed right here on this page, and it starts at 7:50 p.m. PT. Chevy will also distribute the livestream through its various social media outlets, as well.

"There is a large contingent of Corvette fans across the world waiting for the reveal of the Next Generation," Barry Engle, executive VP and president for GM in the Americas, said in a statement earlier this month. "We're happy to give these fans, and all sports car enthusiasts, a way to see and learn about the vehicle at the same time as those participating live in California."

The debut event will not be open to public attendance, but GM is planning to take the new Corvette on a tour of Chevy dealers across the US. Specific dates and locations are expected to be announced soon.

Like the rest of the world, we're pretty stoked to see what Chevy has in store for the mid-engine C8 Corvette. Stay tuned for the full array of photos and information later this evening, and in the meantime, check out our historical look back at the Corvette's last seven generations.

Originally published July 8.