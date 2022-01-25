Chevy Corvette celebrates 70th birthday with handsome special edition

Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Corvette turns 70 years old for the 2023 model year, and the brand is throwing a little shindig to celebrate America's sports car. On Monday, the Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition bowed with a new package, marking the vehicle's long run and significance in US car culture.

The package comes with two exterior color options: White Pearl Metallic Tricoat or Carbon Flash Metallic. From there, buyers can opt for adding Satin Gray stripes to the white cars, or Satin Black stripes to the black cars. Unique wheels with commemorative wheel caps and an edge stripe finished in red provide a splash of color, as do the red brake calipers. Pop the hood to reveal the midmounted engine and, surprise, more red. The engine cover features a lovely red finish, as well.

The red accents continue inside and find their way to the interior stitching, seat belts and the microfiber suede accents on the steering wheel and seats. The rest of the cockpit is done up in ceramic-colored upholstery. Buyers can also choose GT2 or Competition seats for their special Corvette. A 70th Anniversary logo makes its way to numerous points, including the seats, sill plates and more. Buyers also receive a special luggage set to match the car.

The package will be available for the Corvette Stingray 3LT and the Corvette 3LZ trims. However, those who purchase any 2023 Corvette will also be part of the celebrations. Every car will include a commemorative 70th anniversary interior plaque in the cockpit and a graphic on the lower portion of the rear window.

Before production of the 2023 Corvette, Chevy will auction off the first 70th Anniversary Edition at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale this coming weekend. All proceeds will benefit Operation Homefront.