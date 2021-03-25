Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon production stops as chip shortage extends

General Motors

The semiconductor chip shortage doesn't look to let up any time soon. Reuters reported Wednesday that General Motors will stop production of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickup trucks in Wentzville, Missouri, due to a lack of chips. According to the report, production will shut down on March 29 and resume on April 5.

GM did not immediately return a request for comment, though the news follows additional actions the automaker took amid the shortage. Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups built with the 5.3-liter V8 engine will not receive the company's Dynamic Fuel Management system. In addition, GM already paused production of the Cadillac CT4, CT5 and Chevy Camaro on March 15 in Lansing, Michigan. According to the report, the plant will remain offline for another two weeks.

And it's not just GM. Ford said last week it plans to hold F-150 pickups after they roll off the production line and wait until it receives scarce chips to finish the trucks before shipping them out to dealers. Ditto for the Edge SUV, and Ford idled Escape and Lincoln Corsair production until this past Monday due to the shortage. Stellantis, the third of Detroit's Big Three automakers, will also hold Ram pickups in a similar fashion to Ford.

The Biden administration has ordered short- and long-term reviews of the US semiconductor supply chain. The short-term review aims to relieve struggles across numerous industries, while the long-term look will prepare the domestic supply chain better to hopefully avoid this kind of crisis in the future. It also aims to shore up US supply chains for battery production and mineral refinement for future electric cars.