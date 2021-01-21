2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Still a solid choice

Chevy's midsize pickup is no spring chicken, but despite having a few gray hairs it's still a surprisingly good truck.
The Chevrolet Colorado is aging gracefully.
This truck's interior won't win any awards, but it's well-built and feels sturdy.
The gauges are about as no-frills as they come.
This truck features a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers 308 horsepower and is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
This truck's engine is more potent than you might think and reasonably smooth.
The Colorado's tailgate is nicely damped so it doesn't slam open.
Fancy Multimatic shocks help make this a capable off-road machine.
If you don't need the elephantine footprint of a full-size truck, check out the Colorado. It's a good bit more manageable.
GM's doing a great job with infotainment systems these days and this one is smooth and speedy.
For more photos of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, keep clicking through this gallery.
