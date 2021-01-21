Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Still a solid choice

Chevy's midsize pickup is no spring chicken, but despite having a few gray hairs it's still a surprisingly good truck.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
1 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Colorado is aging gracefully.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
2 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This truck's interior won't win any awards, but it's well-built and feels sturdy.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
3 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

The gauges are about as no-frills as they come.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
4 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This truck features a 3.6-liter V6 that delivers 308 horsepower and is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
5 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

This truck's engine is more potent than you might think and reasonably smooth.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
6 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Colorado's tailgate is nicely damped so it doesn't slam open.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
7 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

Fancy Multimatic shocks help make this a capable off-road machine.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
8 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

If you don't need the elephantine footprint of a full-size truck, check out the Colorado. It's a good bit more manageable.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
9 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

GM's doing a great job with infotainment systems these days and this one is smooth and speedy.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
10 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

For more photos of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
11 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
12 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
13 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
14 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
15 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
16 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
17 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
18 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
19 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
20 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
21 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
22 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
23 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
24 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
25 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
26 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
27 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
28 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
29 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
30 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
31 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
32 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
33 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
34 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
35 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
36 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
37 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
38 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
39 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
40 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
41 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
42 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
43 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
44 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
45 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
46 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
47 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
48 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow
