Chevy Bolt EV recalled because opening the window could also open the door

Some recalls are fairly standard, and some of them are a little quirkier. The latest Chevrolet Bolt EV recall sits in the latter category.

According to documents Chevy's parent automaker General Motors filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration late last month, rolling down the rear window could lead to the rear door also opening. That's certainly not good, though it only affects 897 vehicles from the 2019-2020 model years.

The problem rests in a door handle cable that may be too long, GM says in the recall notice. If the windows come in contact with the abnormally long cable, the window rolling downward could damage the cable and eventually let the corresponding rear door swing open. The rear door handle may also stop working from the inside. In both cases, NHTSA says there's an increased risk of injury to passengers in the rear seat of the Bolt EV.

GM already has a remedy for the problem and plans to start notifying owners on May 11. Those with a Bolt EV that includes the faulty door handle cable will need to take their car to a local dealer where a service technician will replace the cable free of charge.