Chevy Tahoe Custom Midnight is a bargain blackout treatment

Chevrolet introduced a new Custom trim level on the Tahoe last year, which effectively removes the SUV's third row of seats and lowers the vehicle's base price in the process. It's apparently doing well, as Chevy is now adding its blacked-out Midnight package to the Tahoe Custom which, even with the added kit, still undercuts the base price of a three-row Tahoe LS.

The Midnight pack adds black paint to the Custom's 18-inch wheels, grille, bowtie emblems and side steps. At $45,995, including $1,295 for destination, the Custom Midnight is only $1,000 more expensive than the base Tahoe Custom, but still $2,515 cheaper than a Tahoe LS.

The Tahoe Custom comes nicely equipped, powered by a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower. It also comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, packed with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. 2018 Tahoe Custom models are on sale now, and the Midnight pack will be available in the coming weeks.