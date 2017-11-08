Chevrolet maybe, probably teases Corvette ZR1 in new video

The ZR1 is the pinnacle of Chevrolet Corvette performance. There hasn't been a ZR1 variant of the seventh-generation 'Vette just yet, but that might change in a week's time.

Tucked away on the Chevrolet Arabia YouTube page is a video teasing something for Nov. 12. The quick little video features a distinctive V8 burble and a few zoomed-in shots of a car's exterior.

While Chevrolet has yet to confirm anything, it's very likely that this means the Corvette ZR1 will debut on Nov. 12. Rumor has it that the car will make its debut ahead of the Dubai Motor Show, which kicks off on Nov. 14, so the dates line up. It also doesn't help that next month's cover of Car and Driver allegedly leaked, and its cover features -- you guessed it -- the Corvette ZR1, which is reported to pack 750 horsepower. Eat that, Hellcat.

Either way, we'll probably find out more on Nov. 12. Why Dubai, you ask? Well, it wouldn't make much sense to debut a 750-hp, rear-wheel-drive sports car in the early throes of a Michigan winter, now would it?