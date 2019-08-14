Chevrolet's new China-only EV is called the Menlo and it looks good

Enlarge Image CarNewsChina

Now, it's not often that I find myself being jealous of the Chinese car market, but I am today because Chevrolet's Chinese arm just leaked images of a new EV called the Menlo, and it looks awesome.

Think of the Menlo as the Chevy Bolt's more attractive but less effective cousin. It's built on the same platform as the China-only Buick Velite 6 and makes a claimed 174 horsepower. It's packing a lithium-ion battery, but we don't know how big it is. The range is also a big question mark, but the Velite 6 will do around 187 miles, so that gives us a ballpark, at least.

Chinese car blog CarNewsChina posted the leaked images on Wednesday on its Facebook page, and while none of the photos are exceptionally high-resolution, from what we can tell, the Menlo borrows a little from several of the vehicles in GM's lineup. We see Bolt, of course, as well as Volt and even a little Blazer.

While the Menlo doesn't seem like it's destined to hit the US, it would likely do well here, and if GM changed its mind on the whole China-only thing, it wouldn't be the first time -- see the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer as an example.

The car is meant to receive its official debut in September at the Chengdu Auto Show, and we expect more details on the technical aspects of the car then.