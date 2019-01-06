Hyundai at CES 2019: What to expect

While CES technically kicks off when the show floor opens on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the two preceding days will be rife with previews and press conferences offering up hints at what to expect from tech's biggest show of the year. While Monday's conference livestream kicks off with LG at 8 a.m. PT, Hyundai's wild concept won't take center stage until 3 p.m. PT.

What to expect from Hyundai at CES 2019

Hyundai's press conference will feature a walking, climbing vehicle concept called the Elevate. It has wheels and can putt around like a normal car, sure, but it also has articulating legs between the wheels and body, allowing it to raise up and "walk" or "climb" over obstacles that tires alone can't manage.

While it's certain to creep a few people out, its potential is vast. Perhaps it could be used to help survivors of natural disasters, or it could lay the ground for a new kind of extraterrestrial rover. The only limit here is your imagination -- that's the beauty of concept cars.

