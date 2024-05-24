Celebrate the Incoming Summer by Switching to an E-Bike During This Huge Memorial Day Sale at Upway

Summer is coming in hot this Memorial Day, and your biking days full of green adventures are here. Starting today until May 29, you can get a little more eco-friendly and get rolling with up to $1,000 off Upway's massive selection of bikes.

E-bikes and other rideables are creating a buzz, offering a green alternative to commuting by car, while generally being faster than making your way on foot and maybe even quicker than taking public transit. Upway is offering you big savings on new eco-friendly rides as well as certified preowned models. There's a large selection of discounted bikes, so you may well be able to find a good one for you.

Prices start at just $749 during this sale, which lets you score options like this Aventon Soltera 7 that has a max speed of 20 miles per hour and a distance of just over 40 miles per charge. A new model would run you $999. Or splurge on the Trek Verve Plus 2, with an open frame and nine speeds; it also tops out at 20 miles per hour and reaches a distance of 50 miles per charge. It's discounted by an extra $851 right now, bringing the cost to just $1,999. And if you're looking for a top-tier model, snag the Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus for $2,599. That's a massive $2,400 discount off Upway's usual price. The bike itself has an impressive max speed of 28 miles per hour and can travel up to 60 miles on a single charge.

There's a huge selection available, so be sure to shop the entire sale to find the right fit for your needs. And if you don't find a model at Upway, you can check out our roundup of e-bike deals for even more options.