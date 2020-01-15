Thanks, Carlos Ghosn: Yamaha doesn't want you climbing in instrument cases

Joseph Eid/Getty Images

It's a reminder the world didn't know it needed, but we live in odd times, people. Following ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan, which may or may not have involved climbing into a musical instrument case, Yamaha is here with a PSA: don't climb in the instrument cases.

Translated from Japanese, the company said on Twitter this past weekend, "We won't mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it." Good looking out, Yamaha.

Ghosn's wild escape supposedly included the hiring of a para-military group disguised as a band to perform at a Christmas dinner at the ousted executive's residence. There, he was supposedly stuffed in a musical instrument box while on house arrest and then smuggled into Lebanon via two planes. It's still unclear how Ghosn was able to sneak past Japanese security, and honestly, we may never know the whole story.

The ousted Nissan boss fled Japan as he awaited trial on numerous alleged crimes, including misreporting income to financial regulators, transferring personal losses onto Nissan's corporate book and transferring corporate funds for his own personal use. Through it all, Ghosn has maintained his innocence. Before heading to house arrest at his home in Japan, he spent 100 days in prison.

Although he's free in Lebanon, Ghosn is now an international fugitive. The country has already received an Interpol arrest warrant, though Lebanon does not have an extradition agreement with Japan.