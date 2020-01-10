Nissan Leaf looks baller with E-4orce technology installed

This dark-gray Leaf, decked out in a special livery and rolling on an awesome set of Volk Racing TE-37 wheels, packs something Nissan calls E-4orce. See more CES 2020 Roadshow coverage here.
At its most basic, E-4orce is a twin-motor layout for EVs that puts a single electric motor on each axle, effectively granting the vehicle all-wheel drive.
But it's more than just an extra motor, which is something other automakers have been doing for years.
In addition to the electric-drive research that helped bring about Nissan's first EVs, E-4orce also integrates all-wheel-control technology gleaned from years of building AWD performance cars like the GT-R, in addition to chassis-control tech.
All three combine to spawn a system that's not just about performance.
Nissan's E-4orce system definitely lives up to its promises.
Not only does it improve performance dramatically -- at least in the case of the Leaf -- it produces tangible benefits in terms of both handling and safety.
That should make it easy enough to market, and in all likelihood, the system could be marketed two separate ways (prioritizing performance and prioritizing safety) to point out its broad appeal.
For now, the Leaf is the most likely candidate to benefit from E-4orce.
For now, the Leaf is the most likely candidate to benefit from E-4orce.