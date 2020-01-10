Nissan Leaf looks baller with E-4orce technology installed

  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf
  • Nissan E-4orce Leaf

This dark-gray Leaf, decked out in a special livery and rolling on an awesome set of Volk Racing TE-37 wheels, packs something Nissan calls E-4orce. See more CES 2020 Roadshow coverage here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 35

At its most basic, E-4orce is a twin-motor layout for EVs that puts a single electric motor on each axle, effectively granting the vehicle all-wheel drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 35

But it's more than just an extra motor, which is something other automakers have been doing for years.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 35

In addition to the electric-drive research that helped bring about Nissan's first EVs, E-4orce also integrates all-wheel-control technology gleaned from years of building AWD performance cars like the GT-R, in addition to chassis-control tech.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 35

All three combine to spawn a system that's not just about performance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 35

Nissan's E-4orce system definitely lives up to its promises.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 35

Not only does it improve performance dramatically -- at least in the case of the Leaf -- it produces tangible benefits in terms of both handling and safety.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 35

That should make it easy enough to market, and in all likelihood, the system could be marketed two separate ways (prioritizing performance and prioritizing safety) to point out its broad appeal.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 35

For now, the Leaf is the most likely candidate to benefit from E-4orce.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 35

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of Nissan's E-4orce Leaf and see more car tech from CES 2020 here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
11
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
12
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
13
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
14
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
15
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
16
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
17
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
18
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
19
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
20
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
21
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
22
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
23
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
24
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
25
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
26
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
27
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
28
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
29
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
30
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
31
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
32
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
33
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
34
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
35
of 35
Now Reading

Nissan Leaf looks baller with E-4orce technology installed

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

Latest Stories

Ford Stormtrak trademark application may hint at Fusion replacement

Ford Stormtrak trademark application may hint at Fusion replacement

by
Nissan's E-4orce tech wants to make EVs quicker, sportier and safer

Nissan's E-4orce tech wants to make EVs quicker, sportier and safer

by
Ford F-150 Raptor: An off-road hero?

Ford F-150 Raptor: An off-road hero?

7:59
2020 Ford Super Duty's snow plow prep package will make you a neighborhood hero

2020 Ford Super Duty's snow plow prep package will make you a neighborhood hero

by
CES 2020: These car tech innovations will change your life

CES 2020: These car tech innovations will change your life

by