The McLaren Senna might not be the brutal race car you're expecting

An in-depth discussion on the awesome McLaren Senna on episode 3 of the Carfection: For the love of cars Podcast.

In a special episode of the Carfection: For the love of cars podcast, we delve into the details of the McLaren Senna hypercar. 

Roadshow's Drew Stearne and Henry Catchpole talk about how this million-dollar car feels to drive out on track. They also discuss the new Aston Martin DBS and marvel at Volkswagen's achievements at Pikes Peak. 

