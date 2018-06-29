In a special episode of the Carfection: For the love of cars podcast, we delve into the details of the McLaren Senna hypercar.
Roadshow's Drew Stearne and Henry Catchpole talk about how this million-dollar car feels to drive out on track. They also discuss the new Aston Martin DBS and marvel at Volkswagen's achievements at Pikes Peak.
Carfection: FtLoC Podcast, Ep. 3
Subscribe to the audio podcast: CNET RSS | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn Radio | FeedBurner | YouTube
Discuss: The McLaren Senna might not be the brutal race car you're expecting
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.