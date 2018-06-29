In a special episode of the Carfection: For the love of cars podcast, we delve into the details of the McLaren Senna hypercar.

Roadshow's Drew Stearne and Henry Catchpole talk about how this million-dollar car feels to drive out on track. They also discuss the new Aston Martin DBS and marvel at Volkswagen's achievements at Pikes Peak.

Carfection: FtLoC Podcast, Ep. 3 Your browser does not support the audio element.

