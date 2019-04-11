Car navigation systems: Should you order the factory GPS on a new car?

Jon Wong/Roadshow

I received an email from Steve B. in Attleboro, Massachusetts, asking if he should get the optional factory navigation system in a new 2020 Subaru Legacy he wants to buy. Many buyers would like to just use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto instead of factory navigation, but carmakers often bundle all three systems together so you can't escape the cost of built-in navigation, even if you never use it.

Phone-based navigation has vastly more personalization and information about you, the best voice command in the world, a constantly improving interface, and free map updates that happen constantly rather than occasionally for a fee. But I wouldn't be honest if I didn't point out a few good reasons to consider getting GPS navigation from the factory:

Improved apps: Music streaming services, podcasts, and even Waze Apple Music in any car yet.

Music streaming services, podcasts, and Apple Music in any car yet. Less distraction: Factory-installed navigation tends to lock out a lot of fussy menus when the car is moving, and is mounted in a way that can make viewing and interacting with it simpler and safer.