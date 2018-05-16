Ford launches Waze compatibility for Sync 3

Enlarge Image Ford

If you've ever used Waze to navigate through a congested city, you already know that it's awesome. Waze lets you find quick traffic routes that traditional navigation services don't provide, and offers real-time traffic updates direct from the app's global users. For commuters and ride-hailing drivers alike, Waze provides a great service.

Now, if you own a Sync 3-equipped Ford vehicle, you'll be able to use Waze right on the car's infotainment screen. Just plug your phone into the car's USB port and access Waze via the AppLink software. You can control the app via your car's voice commands, and hear navigation and traffic information through the vehicle's speakers.

Caveat: Waze/Sync integration is currently only available for Apple iPhone users; you need iOS 11.3 or later, as well as the Waze app (duh) and Sync 3 software version 3.0 or greater. We're told Ford is working on a version for Android users, but in the meantime, those folks can access Waze through Android Auto.