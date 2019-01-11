Cadillac XT6 teased ahead of Detroit Auto Show debut

Enlarge Image Cadillac

We'll see Cadillac's new XT6 crossover this weekend, ahead of its official 2019 Detroit Auto Show debut. And to get The Interwebs all stoked about its big unveiling, Cadillac tweeted the teaser image you see here on Friday, showing the XT6's front end.

As you can see, the XT6 looks... like a Cadillac. That is to say, it has slim headlights, complemented by long, vertical LED running lights. The upper grille looks to be pretty large, with smaller openings around the running lights, as well as along the lower fascia.

We don't have any official XT6 details just yet, but we know it'll be a three-row crossover, likely with either turbocharged I4 or V6 power. The XT6 will slot between the five-passenger XT5 and full-size Escalade in Cadillac's SUV lineup, and it'll battle the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and Lexus RX, not to mention the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator.

Stay tuned for the XT6's official reveal this weekend.