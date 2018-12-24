The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a handsome luxury crossover

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The XT4 is Cadillac's smallest and most affordable crossover.
The XT4 is about 8 inches shorter in length than the Cadillac XT5.
The Cadillac XT4 offers just one powertrain choice: a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Rated for a competitive 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the engine delivers midpack acceleration but can be loud.
Fuel economy with all-wheel drive is rated at 22 miles per gallon city, 29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined -- but we struggled to match those numbers in real-world driving.
These 20-inch wheels are a $1,100 option on my XT4 AWD Sport tester.
An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system has a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
LED headlights and running lights help define the look of the XT4's nose.
Pricing for the 2019 Cadillac XT4 starts at $35,790 with destination. This example has an as-tested price of $57,735.
