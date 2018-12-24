The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a handsome luxury crossover

  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4

The XT4 is Cadillac's smallest and most affordable crossover.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The XT4 is about 8 inches shorter in length than the Cadillac XT5.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The Cadillac XT4 offers just one powertrain choice: a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Rated for a competitive 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the engine delivers midpack acceleration but can be loud.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Fuel economy with all-wheel drive is rated at 22 miles per gallon city, 29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined -- but we struggled to match those numbers in real-world driving.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

These 20-inch wheels are a $1,100 option on my XT4 AWD Sport tester.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system has a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

LED headlights and running lights help define the look of the XT4's nose.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Pricing for the 2019 Cadillac XT4 starts at $35,790 with destination. This example has an as-tested price of $57,735.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Cadillac XT4.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
26
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
27
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
28
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
29
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
30
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
31
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
32
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
33
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
34
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
35
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
36
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
37
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
38
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
39
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
40
of 40
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a handsome luxury crossover

Up Next

2019 Cadillac XT4 is a design standout

Latest Stories

Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1

Driver's aids extra: Checking the iDrive system in the 2018 BMW X1

3:10
2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

4:27
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra

1:35
Nissan’s Navara, Terra and Patrol are made for Morocco

Nissan’s Navara, Terra and Patrol are made for Morocco

by
The secrets of cheap gasoline

The secrets of cheap gasoline

by