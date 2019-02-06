Cadillac XT5 Sport Package gets dark for a limited time in Chicago

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Despite being relatively new, the Cadillac XT5 already has two newer crossover siblings, the XT4 and the forthcoming XT6. So to keep up appearances, Cadillac has introduced a new limited-edition aesthetic package for its midsize SUV.

Cadillac unveiled the 2019 XT5 Sport Package upgrade at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday. Established as an optional package on top of either the Luxury or Premium Luxury trims, the XT5 Sport Package gives the SUV a little extra edge without breaking the bank.

The most obvious change on the XT5 Sport Package is its grille, which is clad in gloss black and surrounded by Galvano chrome, a special kind of chrome with a unique luster that was first seen on the current-gen Escalade. The exterior changes are capped off with LED headlights, clear taillight lenses, side steps and 20-inch aluminum wheels in a gray finish.

Buyers will choose from two interior color schemes -- black with aluminum trim, or white and black two-tone with the same aluminum trim. There's also a set of sport pedals on offer. Otherwise, it's the same ol' interior, including Cadillac's 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Under the hood is the 310-horsepower V6 that powers every XT5.

The XT5 Sport Package is a $2,995 upgrade on the $49,490 Luxury trim, which includes standard equipment such as leather seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless device charging and a bevy of safety systems. Move up to the $55,190 Premium Luxury trim, and the package costs $1,995. Standard kit on the Premium Luxury trim includes a 14-speaker Bose sound system, embedded navigation, ventilated front seats and interior accent lighting.