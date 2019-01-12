2020 Cadillac XT6 revealed ahead of the Detroit Auto Show

Cadillac's current crossover SUV lineup is pretty diverse. There's the XT4 on the small end, the five-passenger XT5 in the middle and then the big Escalade at the top of the lineup. There is, however, a gaping hole between the XT5 and Escalade where a more manageably sized three-row crossover would slot in nicely. Come later this year, that void will be filled by the all-new 2020 Cadillac XT6, which will make its public debut at the Detroit Auto Show.

The XT6 finally gives Caddy a three-row crossover that can compete with the likes of the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60, Lexus RX 350L and Lincoln Aviator. It'll be offered in two trim levels that include a more comfort-focused Premium Luxury model and a performance-minded Sport version.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Cadillac XT6 gets unwrapped before the Detroit Auto...

It certainly looks like a Cadillac, with an upright front end and slim headlights complimented by long, vertical LED running lights.

Distinguishing the Premium Luxury on the outside are bright grille, window and roof rail accents, red taillights and specific 20-inch wheels on the clean and inoffensive sheetmetal. The Sport wears a V-series-inspired grille, black accents, clear taillight lenses, exclusive 20-inch wheels and available 21-inchers.

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Inside, Premium Luxury versions will be trimmed with wood, while Sport receives carbon fiber. Passenger space is generous in the first and second rows with the latter offering a bench seat or captain's chairs configuration. Accessing the third row is made easier thanks to the one-touch tip-and-slide middle seats. Once back there, there's adequate head- and legroom for a couple of average-sized adults.

Cargo room is lacking with all seats deployed, with just 12.6 cubic feet at your disposal in the way back. Folding the standard power third row grows things to 43.1 cubic feet and then to 78.7 with the middle seats down. Optional interior features include premium leather seating, heated and vented front seats, heated second-row outboard seats and an air ionizer.

Enlarge Image Steven Pham/Roadshow

Handling infotainment is the latest CUE system with an 8-inch touchscreen and rotary controller with new jog functionality to quickly move across the screen and make selections. An eight-speaker Bose audio unit, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities will come on all XT6s. Navigation and a 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system are available.

To charge smart devices, the front and middle row both have access to one USB-A and one USB-C port, while the back row gets two USB-Cs. A 15-watt wireless charging pad can also be equipped in front.

Standard safety tech includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert. Adaptive cruise, a 360-degree camera, night vision, rear camera mirror and head-up display are optional.

A 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic, power the XT6 allowing it to tow 4,000 pounds. Premium Luxury is standard with front-wheel drive and available with all-wheel drive. Sport models are exclusively all-wheel drive with yaw control and get adaptive dampers and quicker steering tuning for a sportier drive character.

Cadillac dealers will begin taking orders for the 2020 XT6 this spring for summer deliveries. Pricing details won't be available until we get closer to the start of production, but looking at the competition I'm guessing a base price in the mid- to high-$40K range is a good bet.