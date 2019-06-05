Cadillac's Super Cruise will add another 70,000 miles of compatible highways in 2019

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-automated lane-holding system can only be engaged on specific stretches of highway in the US and Canada, and later this year, that network is set to expand in a big way.

Cadillac announced on Wednesday that it will add some 70,000 additional miles of divided highways to Super Cruise's network through the end of 2019. Considering there are already about 130,000 miles of highways in the US and Canada on which Super Cruise can operate, this means the automaker is expanding its reach by about 50%.

These new divided highways will apparently feature some intersections and traffic control devices. However, Super Cruise won't operate through them -- instead, the system will notify the driver that it's time to put control of the vehicle back in human hands.

This functionality will arrive on 2018 and 2019 CT6 models -- currently the only Cadillac models with Super Cruise -- by way of an update that must be performed at the dealership. This update will also enhance Super Cruise's driver monitor, which is the system that allows drivers to actually go hands-free while Super Cruise is active. It's worth noting, though, that the attention monitor means you will have to pay attention the entire time Super Cruise is active. If it notices you acting distracted enough, it'll disengage the system.

Cadillac claims that its vehicles have driven over 2.5 million miles with Super Cruise activated since its debut. While it's only available on the CT6 for the time being, it will expand to the CT5 sedan next year, and it'll reappear on the 2020 CT6, as well, when that launches later this year.