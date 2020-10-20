Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will call Tennessee home with $2B investment

Enlarge Image Cadillac

The electric vehicles are coming. Following closely behind General Motors' announcement to rebrand the Detroit-Hamtramck production plant "Factory Zero," along with a $2.2 billion investment, the automaker announced Tuesday a separate $2 billion investment in another plant: Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The factory, which right now builds the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT6 and XT5, will also build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV in late 2022, thanks to the hefty investment. GM said work on the factory improvements start immediately and boy are they far-reaching. The facility is in for new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling -- nothing cheap or easy to overhaul. Then again, building EVs is a lot less complex than building cars with an engine.

The automaker added the Spring Hill plant will continue to build Cadillacs with traditional internal-combustion engines alongside future EVs. As for the GMC Acadia, which calls Tennessee home, it's moving back to the Lansing Delta assembly plant in Michigan. The Acadia used to roll out of the Lansing Delta plant, but moved to Spring Hill with the SUV's most recent generation, which notably downsized the model to a midsize, two-row vehicle rather than a three-row.

Perhaps the next Acadia will once again grow larger to match the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, which the Acadia used to form a triplet squad with. GM said it'll have more to share on the Acadia in the future.

Today's investment brings GM's total funds pledged to EV manufacturing in the US to $4.5 billion. And with the plant in Spring Hill scheduled to build EVs, the automaker will soon operate three plants to build electric cars, including the plant in Orion Township, Michigan, home to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

