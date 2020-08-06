This is the first of many battery-powered vehicles that the Detroit-based automaker will introduce in the coming years.
This is the new Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV.
The interior features a massive 33-inch LED screen and some interesting wood-and-aluminum trim.
The Lyriq should offer more than 300 miles of range.
GM's acclaimed Super Cruise hands-free driver aid will be offered in this vehicle.
Do you like how the Lyriq looks? Its front end is a bit on the busy side.
Expect plenty of tech in this all-electric vehicle.
Yep, segments of the grille are illuminated for maximum bling. The Cadillac crest lights up, too.
The Lyriq's rear is a bit tamer than its front.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.