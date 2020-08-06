The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

This is the first of many battery-powered vehicles that the Detroit-based automaker will introduce in the coming years.

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

This is the new Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV.

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

The interior features a massive 33-inch LED screen and some interesting wood-and-aluminum trim. 

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

The Lyriq should offer more than 300 miles of range. 

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

GM's acclaimed Super Cruise hands-free driver aid will be offered in this vehicle.

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

Do you like how the Lyriq looks? Its front end is a bit on the busy side. 

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

Expect plenty of tech in this all-electric vehicle. 

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

Yep, segments of the grille are illuminated for maximum bling. The Cadillac crest lights up, too.

Cadillac Lyriq Concept Car
Cadillac

The Lyriq's rear is a bit tamer than its front.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac
