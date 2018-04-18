Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen leaves GM

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen has left General Motors, effective immediately. According to an official statement, de Nysschen, who joined Cadillac in 2014, is leaving GM "to pursue other interests." He will be replaced by Steve Carlisle, who was most recently president and managing director of GM Canada.

"We appreciate Johan's efforts over the last four years in setting a stronger foundation for Cadillac," General Motors president Dan Ammann said in a press release. "Looking forward, the world is changing rapidly, and, beginning with the launch of the new XT4, it is paramount that we capitalize immediately on the opportunities that arise from this rate of change. This move will further accelerate our efforts in that regard."

It's no secret Cadillac has been slow to adapt to a rapidly growing demand for crossovers and SUVs. The brand has instead bolstered its sedan lineup over the past few years, and that hasn't exactly proven successful. Currently, Cadillac only offers two utility vehicles: the XT5 crossover and full-size Escalade SUV. The new, compact XT4 doesn't arrive until late 2018.

"The potential for Cadillac across the globe is incredible and I'm honored to be chosen to be a part of mapping that future," Steve Carlisle said in an official statement. Carlisle will report to GM president Dan Ammann, and his role at GM Canada will be replaced by Travis Hester.

Johan de Nysschen held high-level positions at Audi of America and Infiniti before joining Cadillac in 2014. Following a seven-year stint at Audi, de Nysschen assumed the role of president at Infiniti, and is credited with launching the brand's widely criticized Q-themed nomenclature. A similar strategy was put in place when de Nysschen joined Cadillac, with CT and XT names slowly proliferating the company's lineup.

It is currently unclear if de Nysschen will take on another role in the automotive industry.