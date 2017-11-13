Cadillac expands Book subscription program to LA, Dallas

Automakers are slowly branching into subscription services in an effort to appeal to people who aren't interested in traditional car ownership. One of them appears to be doing well enough to expand beyond its first market.

Cadillac announced today that Book, its subscription program that gives users access a wide variety of vehicles for a set monthly fee, will expand to both Los Angeles and Dallas. The program started in New York, where it apparently faced "overwhelming demand." Enough so to warrant an expansion.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Book by Cadillac is an app-based car-sharing scheme. For $1,800 per month (plus a $500 initiation fee), users can reserve time in a number of top-trim Cadillacs, including the XT5, Escalade, ATS-V, CTS-V and CT6. The cars are delivered to a location the user chooses, and the monthly fee covers maintenance, insurance and vehicle detailing. Gas and parking are on the driver, though.

When Book by Cadillac was unveiled, its subscription cost was $1,500 a month, so there has been a price bump since the program's inception.

Drivers can swap vehicles however often they want, but it's important to note that Cadillac limits vehicle use to 2,000 miles per month per account. So, you probably won't be able to take a CTS-V on the cross-country road trip of your dreams, although you're welcome to buy one for that purpose.

LA and Dallas aren't the first expansions of Book by Cadillac. The automaker also has a pilot program running in Munich, Germany, and if all goes well out there, it will investigate a move into other European markets. LA and Dallas mark the first moves inside the US, though.