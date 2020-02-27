Skip a new Cadillac Escalade, take $19K off the 2020 model

Enlarge Image Cadillac

When a new vehicle lies ahead, automakers do their darnedest to clear out current inventory, and what better way to keep buyers from holding out for the new model than with some seriously steep discounts?

In the 2020 Cadillac Escalade's case, that's precisely the strategy. According to a CarsDirect report last Friday, current Escalade owners could save a lot of cash by skipping the 2021 Escalade. Effectively, the luxury brand is paying current owners to help it clear out remaining Escalades at dealerships with discounts of up to $10,000.

According to a bulletin sent to dealers quoted by CarsDirect, current lessees can nab the $10,000 discount, while those who purchased or financed can take advantage of a $7,500 bonus. Combined with a current rebate of $9,000, it's possible to walk away with a 2020 Escalade with some $19,000 off. Considering the SUV starts at $76,490, it's hardly chump change.

The downside is this isn't a blanket program, and according to the original report, only select owners of 2014-2017 Escalades will receive the offer. Cadillac didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Nevertheless, it makes the outgoing luxury SUV a proper bargain.

Those who decide to wait will be in for a far more luxurious vehicle with the 2021 model, however. The new Escalade will sport a massive 38-inch curved OLED screen, more cargo and passenger space, Super Cruise and a 36-speaker AKG sound system. Overall refinement seems more than a step above the current SUV, especially with an independent rear suspension and magnetic dampers.