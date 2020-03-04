Electric Cadillac SUV teased as brand's new era

Cadillac

It's been over a year since Cadillac announced its intentions to spearhead General Motors' march into a totally electric future, but in less than a month, we'll see how well equipped the luxury division is to accomplish the goal.

Cadillac on Wednesday issued a teaser and invitation for the reveal of "the first step towards Cadillac's electric future." The teaser shows the Cadillac crest lighting up and doesn't give away much at all. But unless the brand has something totally different in store, it's likely we'll finally see the previously teased electric SUV. Cadillac showed sketches of the electric vehicle in January 2019, which depicted a sharp EV with obvious design cues stripped from the Escala concept.

Most importantly, this unnamed electric vehicle will boast GM's dedicated EV architecture, called BEV3. The automaker engineered the platform to support front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive electric cars. So yes, it'll be highly versatile. As for range, battery capacity and other juicy specs, Cadillac isn't ready to share them.

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Personally, I hope Cadillac makes good on its hints that it's ready to badge future cars with real names once again. The torque-based powertrain naming scheme (in newton meters, no less) is seriously confusing.

The debut, scheduled for April 2, comes after rumors swirled this particular model was meant to debut at CES 2020. GM confirmed with Roadshow at the time the automaker originally planned for quite a presence at the event, though plans "changed" and the automaker's involvement had "been reduced." Reports speculated the UAW-GM labor strike left the automaker with insufficient time to complete a prototype version of the electric Cadillac SUV.