Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing to offer gorgeous optional carbon racing seats

Cadillac

Cadillac has given us plenty to be excited about its forthcoming CT5-V Blackwing, despite it not actually coming with the awesome Blackwing V8 -- confusing, we know. Still, Caddy has some more exciting info in store for us in the form of a new seat option.

Specifically, we're talking about the gorgeous carbon-backed racing seats that will be optional on the 2021 Blackwing. The carbon itself will be bookmatched -- that is, the weave will line up on either side of the middle seam -- which is something you typically only see on very high-end supercars. It will also feature laser-etched V logos.

Cadillac promises other "customer-centric innovations and features" to come, but we're not exactly sure what that means. It looks like Caddy is scoring 10 out of 10 for vague marketing speak, so good work there, gang.

Still, there's plenty that's already more-or-less-confirmed to look forward to, like a manual transmission option and a top speed north of 200 miles per hour. Oh, and while we don't know officially what engine it'll have, we do know what it sounds like, and it's incredible.

Keep an eye out for more CT5-V Blackwing news as we get closer to the summer 2021 launch date.