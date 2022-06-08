Cadillac Celestiq Concept Car Teased in New Images

Back in early 2020, we learned Cadillac was working on an electric flagship sedan concept that would likely carry the name Celestiq. Then, during GM's CES 2021 livestream, we caught our first glimpse of the Celestiq's front end. Now, the automaker is dishing out some proper teasers ahead of an unveiling later this year.

Cadillac on Wednesday published new teasers for the Celestiq concept car. In a press release, Cadillac calls its latest creation "the purest expression of Cadillac design, technology and performance … challenging the ultra-luxury space with the spirit of futurism and the avant-garde." That's quite the handful of highfalutin writing, but it looks like Cadillac is prepared to back up that bark with some bite.

The most striking teaser image shows off the car's front fender, with a bold, complex wheel design and body panels with strong creasing. Zooming in on the fender badge reveals not the Cadillac logo, but a newfangled take on Cadillac's old "flying goddess" hood ornament. It looks to most closely resemble the ornament designs of the 1930s.

The other teaser images don't contain any easter eggs for Cadillacs of yore. There's a shot of a door hinge with an intricately designed bolt, as well as a teaser that shows… something, perhaps a piece of trim, we're not quite sure. Finally, there's a shot of what appears to be the Celestiq's taillight, which bears more than a passing resemblance to the rising taillight found on the back of the all-electric Lyriq SUV.

If you're wondering when we'll get to see the whole Celestiq, the answer is probably this year. However, patience is a virtue; in its press release, Cadillac says it will continue to tease its latest concept "throughout the summer," so we likely won't sell the full shebang until either late summer or early fall. That would place its unveiling anywhere between Pebble Beach and the LA Auto Show.