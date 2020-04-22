Bugatti Divo deliveries start this year, and yes, they're sold out

Enlarge Image Bugatti

After two years of development, the Bugatti Divo will be ready to dance around canyon roads this year. Bugatti said Wednesday it's ready to start delivering the $6 million, coachbuilt supercar to the 40 lucky owners who scooped one up.

The Divo was sold out even before Bugatti showed the car back in 2018, and every owner is a previous Bugatti customer. Specifically, there'll be a Chiron already parked in the garage to keep the Divo company, the company said.

As the French supercar firm prepares for deliveries, it took the time to highlight just how much work went into the Divo to make it a different beast from the Chiron. While the latter is supposed to the ultimate grand tourer, the Divo is all about agility and carving corners. It's not as fast as the Chiron, but it weighs less. The Divo will still go like a bat out of hell, but it'll run circles around a Chiron at the Nardo test course. In fact, the Divo clocked a lap 8 seconds quicker than the Chiron during testing. Yeah, the car knows its purpose.

Over two years, Bugatti engineers worked on every portion of the car to make it a corner carver. The team found ways to suck 77 pounds out of the car compared to the Chiron, added just over 1,000 pounds of downforce to make the car stick to the ground and engineered greater cooling capacity for the car -- including a way to keep tire and brake temperatures in check. Just for chassis development, engineers drove Divo prototypes over 3,000 miles.

At the end of the day, Bugatti's awfully proud that the Divo restarts the tradition of coachbuilding. That is, one vehicle becomes something totally new and unique. Decades ago, it wasn't uncommon to purchase a vehicle from a manufacturer and have the body designed by a separate company. It's not exactly the same with the Divo, but it does become something mighty different from the Chiron along the way. Above all, the Divo prioritizes aerodynamics.