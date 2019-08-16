Bugatti Centodieci is a striking throwback to the EB110 in Monterey

Enlarge Image Bugatti

After a whole bunch of rumors, it's now official: Bugatti has come to Monterey Car Week with a new car, and it's definitely carrying shades of the automaker's first modern supercar, the EB110.

Bugatti on Friday unveiled the Centodieci at Monterey Car Week. Meant to be a 21st-century reimagining of the EB110, the car is based on the Chiron, just like last year's Monterey car, the Divo. However, it's not a total copycat; instead, it takes a number of the ideas present in the EB110's styling and adapts it in a far more modern way.

"The challenge was not to allow oneself be captivated too much by the design of the historic vehicle and work solely in retrospect, but instead to create a modern interpretation of the shape and technology of that time," said Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti's head designer, in a statement. "Transporting this classic look into the new millennium without copying it was technically complex, to say the least."

The front end features a long, drooping nose, just like the EB110, and it's capped off at a much smaller version of the arch-shaped radiator grille that's been a staple of every new Bugatti. The headlights are impossibly thin, with "eyelash" cutouts that head up the fenders. The wheels fit into the wells with some serious precision.

On the side, the Chiron's C-shaped body flourish is gone, and in its place is a far more angular construction, with sharp lines on the door leading to five round air inlets that can be seen on EB110 variants. Out back, things take a turn for the modern, with high-mounted taillight elements spanning the width of the body, just below a honkin' rear wing and just above a pair of vertically mounted tailpipes integrated into the diffuser assembly. It's wild, to say the least.

Under the engine cover is the same 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 as the Chiron, but it's had the wick turned up to produce 1,600 horsepower. It'll reach 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds, doubling its velocity to 124 mph in 6.1 seconds. It only takes 13.1 seconds to reach 186 mph, which is positively bonkers. It'll hit 236 mph before running into the electronic limiter. The automaker claims it's some 44 pounds lighter than the Chiron, thanks in part to items like a lightweight windshield wiper and various carbon components.

Only 10 very lucky owners will be able to pick one up, but Bugatti was quick to note that it will allow owners to have the cars painted in whatever color they choose. Deliveries are expected to begin in about two years' time, and each Centodieci will cost 8 million euro (about $8.9 million) before tax.