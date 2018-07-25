Bugatti Chiron Sky View roof brings the heavens closer

Bugatti is expected to reveal its new Divo hypercar at Monterey Car Week in August, but the French brand has another surprise up its sleeve: this Bugatti Chiron Sky View.

This new option for the 1,500-horsepower, $3-million-dollar dream machine consists of two fixed glass panels, each of which are laminated and comprised of four layers.

In addition to letting more light into the cabin, Bugatti says the Sky View offers 2.7 centimeters of additional headroom, which could be valuable for taller plutocrats and helmeted drivers. As an added bonus, Bugatti claims they further stiffen the roof panels.

Bugatti assures that crashworthiness and overall rigidity have been preserved, as has the vehicle's overall weight.

While the Sky Panel panels do not open to let in more fresh air, they are tinted and designed to filter damaging UVA and UVB ultraviolet light. The fact that the roof panels are fixed is probably for the best -- an open aperture would undoubtedly be a bit of a toupée separator at anywhere near the Chiron's 261-mph top speed.

The option is available beginning immediately, but if you've already got a Chiron on order that's been configured and signed-off for production, sorry, you're out of luck.

When reached for comment about the option's cost, a spokesperson told Roadshow, "We do not communicate options costs as a matter of rule, I am afraid. These will be shared with the customers directly." It's safe to say that if it's a concern, you can't afford the rest of the car anyway.