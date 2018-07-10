Monterey Car Week is already one of the biggest automotive spectacles every year, but this year will be a bit more special because there'll be a new Bugatti to show off.
Bugatti announced today that it will unveil a new model, the Divo, on Aug. 24. The debut will take place at this year's The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering event, which is part of the Monterey Car Week festivities in California. Like every other Bugatti, the Divo will be about making a statement, but there's one big way in which the Divo will differ.
The Bugatti Divo will be all about handling prowess. Named after Albert Divo, a French racing driver who won the Targa Florio twice for Bugatti, this limited-edition hypercar will prioritize the corners. Bugatti promises less weight, more agility, more downforce and "significantly better handling properties."
Don't call this a new Bugatti, though, because it only kind of is. In its press release, Bugatti said the Divo will "reviv[e] its coachbuilding tradition." Coachbuilding is the practice of creating a new car body for fitment to an existing rolling chassis, so just about every non-body part on the Divo will come from the 1,500-horsepower Chiron. That's not a bad place to start.
As one might expect, the Bugatti Divo will be egregiously expensive and rather rare. Only 40 examples will be built, and each will command a price tag of €5 million (about $6 million). Bugatti has likely sold a few already, so you'll have to act fast and sell some assets if you want to get down with the best-handling modern Bugatti to date.
Discuss: Bugatti Divo is a $6 million handling-focused hypercar
