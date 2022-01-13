Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport needs new tires every 1,875 miles or 1.5 years

Enlarge Image Bugatti

To the nine Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport owners living in the US, be sure to check your tires. According to a recall the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published this week, the supercar's rear tires may start to crack after 2,500 miles driven.

If owners have more than 2,500 miles on the current set of tires, Bugatti advises against driving the car. If the cracks open up at speed, the tires could quickly lose pressure, which may result in a crash. Here's the thing, though: Bugatti doesn't have tires ready yet with a design to fix the cracking problem.

To avoid the risk of cracks, owners will need to have their car's tires replaced every 1,875 miles or 1.5 years, whichever comes first. Once Bugatti does have the right tires ready, it will have them installed for owners at no cost. Additionally, the tire replacements in the meantime will be performed at no charge.

Notifications about the recall and interim remedy were mailed out to the six owners on Dec. 30. Of course, to encounter these problems collectors would need to actually be driving their high-value supercars. A single Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport cost $4 million.