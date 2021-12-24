Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix is inspired by a racing legend

This one-off was developed through Bugatti's new Sur Mesure bespoke program.
This one-off Chiron Pur Sport was created through Bugatti's new Sur Mesure program.
With Sur Mesure, customers will be able to more easily create custom hypercars.
Dubbed the Grand Prix, this Chiron was inspired by Louis Chiron's Type 35 race car.
The racing numbers are hand-painted.
This amazing gradient pattern required Bugatti to develop new production processes to get right.
The interior has a number of bespoke touches too.
The pattern is repeated on the door panels.
Bugatti says more of its customers are starting to be inspired by the brand's racing heritage.
Only around 40 Chiron build slots are left.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix.