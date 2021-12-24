/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix is inspired by a racing legend

This one-off was developed through Bugatti's new Sur Mesure bespoke program.

Daniel Golson
Bugatti

This one-off Chiron Pur Sport was created through Bugatti's new Sur Mesure program.

Bugatti

With Sur Mesure, customers will be able to more easily create custom hypercars.

Bugatti

Dubbed the Grand Prix, this Chiron was inspired by Louis Chiron's Type 35 race car.

Bugatti

The racing numbers are hand-painted.

Bugatti

This amazing gradient pattern required Bugatti to develop new production processes to get right.

Bugatti

The interior has a number of bespoke touches too.

Bugatti

The pattern is repeated on the door panels.

Bugatti

Bugatti says more of its customers are starting to be inspired by the brand's racing heritage.

Bugatti

Only around 40 Chiron build slots are left.

Bugatti

Keep scrolling to see more of the Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix.

Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti
Bugatti

