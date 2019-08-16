Bugatti Centodieci celebrates 110 years of Bugatti by turning back time

Bugatti on Friday unveiled the Centodieci at Monterey Car Week.
Meant to be a 21st-century reimagining of the EB110, the car is based on the Chiron, just like last year's Monterey car, the Divo.
However, it's not a total copycat; instead, it takes a number of the ideas present in the EB110's styling and adapts it in a far more modern way.
The front end features a long, drooping nose, just like the EB110, and it's capped off at a much smaller version of the arch-shaped radiator grille that's been a staple of every new Bugatti.
On the side, the Chiron's C-shaped body flourish is gone, and in its place is a far more angular construction, with sharp lines on the door leading to five round air inlets that can be seen on EB110 variants.
Under the engine cover is the same 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 as the Chiron, but it's had the wick turned up to produce 1,600 horsepower.
It'll reach 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds, doubling its velocity to 124 mph in 6.1 seconds.
Only 10 very lucky owners will be able to pick one up.
Deliveries are expected to begin in about two years' time, and each Centodieci will cost 8 million euro (about $8.9 million) before tax.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Bugatti Centodieci.