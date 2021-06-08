BMW recalls 4,511 3 Series for another Takata airbag inflator problem

SpeedDemon via WikiMedia Commons

It appears that the Takata airbag inflator recall is something that will never entirely go away. Those who would doubt this, citing a need for proof, can look no further than the latest Takata recall to rear its ugly little head. This time it affects the 1999-2001 model BMW 3 Series.

Specifically, this recall applies to the 2000-2001 BMW 323Ci, 325Ci, 328Ci and 330Ci; the 1999-2001 323i, 328i, 330i and 330xi; and the 2000 323i and 328i wagon models. These vehicles all came with Takata Non-Azide Driver airbag inflators which, in a crash situation, can either underinflate the airbag or, like other Takata inflators, explode.

The NHTSA states that there are 4,511 vehicles in total that are affected by this recall. Luckily, as with other Takata airbag recalls, the fix is relatively simple and involves replacing the faulty driver's side inflator with a new, approved one. In addition, this recall, like all recall work, will be performed free by your dealer.

Owners of affected vehicles can expect notices on or around July 19, or, if they have further questions, they can contact BMW USA customer service at 1-800-525-7417.