BMW M850i First Edition brings limited-edition looks to 400 cars

These days, it feels like nearly every new car has some kind of "first edition" or "launch edition" with extra trimmings and a higher price tag. Ahead of the BMW 8 Series' release, BMW hopped back on that bandwagon with the M850i First Edition.

BMW unveiled the M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition on Monday. Offered on just 400 cars, this comprehensive upgrade covers interior and exterior aesthetics, with some additional flourishes by way of a couple optional packages available on other M850i models. That quantity is the worldwide limit, so each market will receive far fewer -- the UK, for example, only gets 10 of these cars.

On the outside, BMW's in-house Individual program applied its Frozen Barcelona Blue paint to the body, a color developed just for this car. There's also a set of 20-inch alloy wheels finished in black. From the options menu, the car ditches its chrome trim in favor of gloss-black bits, and carbon fiber adorns the roof and other various trim pieces.

Inside, BMW Individual shows up once again, this time adding a two-tone interior made from blue and white Merino leather. That color combination extends to the steering wheel and the Alcantara suede headliner, both of which are finished in blue. The interior is finished off with piano black trim, unique badges, cut glass knobs and buttons, as well as a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system. The car also sports several optional packages to boost its complement of tech.

Otherwise, it's the same ol' M850i as usual. Under the hood is a 523-horsepower, 553-pound-foot 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends its power to all four wheels. While pricing has not yet been announced for the US, the M850i First Edition goes on sale in June. The regular M850i is already a pricey proposition, commandng a $111,900 window sticker.