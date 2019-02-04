Get exclusively fancy with the BMW M850i First Edition

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Offered on just 400 cars, this comprehensive upgrade covers interior and exterior aesthetics.
On the outside, BMW's in-house Individual program applied its Frozen Barcelona Blue paint to the body, a color developed just for this car.
From the options menu, the car ditches its chrome trim in favor of gloss-black bits. Carbon fiber adorns the roof and other various trim pieces.
Inside, BMW Individual shows up once again, this time adding a two-tone interior made from blue and white Merino leather.
The interior is finished off with piano black trim, unique badges, cut glass knobs and buttons, as well as a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system.
Under the hood is the same 523-horsepower, 553-pound-foot 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine that's on every other M850i.
While pricing has not yet been announced for the US, the M850i First Edition goes on sale in June.