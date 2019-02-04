  • BMW M850i First Edition
  • BMW M850i First Edition
  • BMW M850i First Edition
  • BMW M850i First Edition
  • BMW M850i First Edition
  • BMW M850i First Edition
  • BMW M850i First Edition

Offered on just 400 cars, this comprehensive upgrade covers interior and exterior aesthetics.   

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 7

On the outside, BMW's in-house Individual program applied its Frozen Barcelona Blue paint to the body, a color developed just for this car.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 7

From the options menu, the car ditches its chrome trim in favor of gloss-black bits. Carbon fiber adorns the roof and other various trim pieces.    

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 7

Inside, BMW Individual shows up once again, this time adding a two-tone interior made from blue and white Merino leather.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 7

The interior is finished off with piano black trim, unique badges, cut glass knobs and buttons, as well as a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system.     

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 7

Under the hood is the same 523-horsepower, 553-pound-foot 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine that's on every other M850i.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 7

While pricing has not yet been announced for the US, the M850i First Edition goes on sale in June.   

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 7
Now Reading

Get exclusively fancy with the BMW M850i First Edition

Up Next

The 2020 BMW 745e has more power and a longer range

Latest Stories

Toyota teases new TRD Pro off-roader for Chicago Auto Show

Toyota teases new TRD Pro off-roader for Chicago Auto Show

by
Renault-Nissan alliance may buddy up with Waymo on self-driving cars

Renault-Nissan alliance may buddy up with Waymo on self-driving cars

by
2020 Chevy Silverado HD tows up to 35,500 pounds, has up to 910 lb-ft

2020 Chevy Silverado HD tows up to 35,500 pounds, has up to 910 lb-ft

by
Polestar 2 EV will be unveiled Feb. 27 via livestream

Polestar 2 EV will be unveiled Feb. 27 via livestream

by
Mazda's new SUV for Geneva might be the CX-4

Mazda's new SUV for Geneva might be the CX-4

by