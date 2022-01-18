BMW's final V12-powered cars are coming, M760i marks end of an era

BMW

It's the end of the road for BMW's V12 engine. On Tuesday, the German carmaker announced the M760i Final V12 edition, which will be an ode to 12-cylinder engine the 7 Series offered decades. Fittingly, BMW plans to offer 12 of them to US customers, and each car will be tailored made to the owner's request and come with unique elements to mark the V12's end of production.

Each of the 12 cars coming to America will start life as an M760i with every bell and whistle BMW can pack into it. But, those who nab a build slot will have the chance to send their car to BMW Individual. There, the division will work with the future owner to select one of numerous exterior finishes and upholstery and trim combinations. Special "V12" badges replace the M760i logos and unique wheels are part of the Final V12 edition, of course. As for those wheels, they measure 20 inches and will come in either gray or black.

Under the hood, the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine receives a "Final V12 plaque" to match door sill plates and still makes a whopping 601 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Like all other M760i models, an eight-speed automatic is the only transmission choice and all-wheel drive is standard. With the powertrain and drivetrain working together, the M760i scoots from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Production of the final cars will take place in June with deliveries scheduled for July. With delivery comes a special desk ornament to commemorate the car and recognize it as 1 of 12 Final V12 editions in the US. Do come ready to drop serious cash. BMW asks $200,995 to start, after a $995 destination charge.