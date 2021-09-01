BMW Motorrad's slick electric bike concept targets mobility for the open-minded

Enlarge Image BMW Motorrad

Electric bikes and scooters seem to be having their moment around the world. Maybe not so much in the US, but the segment is certainly heating up. This is BMW Motorrad's interpretation of a segment-bending vehicle, however, and it's called the CE 02. The machine isn't exactly a scooter, but it's not a motorcycle at all. Instead, it looks to balance a little bit of everything.

Specifically, BMW aims this concept at the youth. We're talking those aged 16 and older. The company thinks teens and young adults will be open-minded enough to try the CE 02 as an alternative to a scooter, motorcycle and a car. It weighs just 264 pounds, packs 15 horsepower and a top speed of 56 mph. Range is identical to the top speed figure at a company-estimated 56 miles.

There's something about the bike's design, though. The firm said it designed it to be an approachable machine. I think it did this well, but at the same time, it doesn't look dorky, either. To underscore the fact BMW is totally in touch with the kids these days, there's also room for stickers, tapes and other personalization. The brand thinks owners may take to the CE 02 like a skateboard or something like that, especially with the muted silver and black color scheme.

The design also keeps it versatile for the rider's wants and needs. If they want more of a motorcycle experience, the flush and continuous seat provides flexibility to lean forward with feet back on the footrests. Or, riders can take it easy with feet stretched forward. There's room for a passenger behind as well, and speaking of skateboards, riders can attach their board with built-in fasteners to create another footrest.

It's just a concept for now, but perhaps BMW's onto something. I'd sure give it a whirl if given the chance. The CE 02 will make its formal debut at IAA 2021 next week. Maybe if the brand receives the right amount of positive reaction, it'll look into producing this bike.

