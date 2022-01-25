BMW's next art car is an 8 Series by Jeff Koons

Enlarge Image BMW

The 2023 BMW 8 Series will spawn a new art car designed by artist Jeff Koons. We don't yet know exactly what this'll entail, but from what we can see in a handful of teaser images released Tuesday, this car definitely won't be subtle. It almost looks like pop art, and that's rad.

Koons isn't exactly known for always practicing restraint, so a wild art car totally tracks. Koons' last art car was the 2010 M3 GT2 race car that ran in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and we loved the flashy paint job on that coupe.

The new art car will be based on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW says it'll have a multilayer exterior finish with 11 different colors, as well as red and blue leather inside. BMW also says this art car will be "a very limited edition," implying there will be more than one up for grabs.

Officially called the 8 X Jeff Koons, this very special 8 Series will greet the world on Feb. 17. You can bet we'll be all over this one.