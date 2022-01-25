2023 BMW 8 Series range gets styling and tech tweaks

Enlarge Image BMW

BMW announced a number of updates for its 2023 8 Series range on Tuesday, though you'll need a keen eye to spot the changes. Redesigned headlights, new exterior colors and a larger multimedia touchscreen are found on the full lineup of 8 Series models, which includes the -- deep breath -- 840i Coupe, 840i xDrive Coupe, 840i Convertible, 840i xDrive Convertible, 840i Gran Coupe, 840i xDrive Gran Coupe, M850i xDrive Coupe, M850i xDrive Convertible, M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, M8 Competition Coupe, M8 Competition Convertible, M8 Competition Gran Coupe and Alpina B8 Gran Coupe. The non-Competition M8 is no longer a thing. Whew.

The 8 Series' front fascia gets an incredibly minor nip/tuck, and the 840i and M850i now come standard with an illuminated grille that turns on when the car is unlocked or a door is opened, though it can also be switched on or off manually. New wheel designs are available, and a whole bunch of new exterior colors are offered. You can and should get the M8 in the Isle of Man Green that debuted on the new M3.

Another fun styling flourish: The M850i and M8 models can be optioned with a classic BMW Motorsport logo on the hood, trunk and wheels, in honor of the M division's 50th anniversary. The blue, purple and red color scheme was first used on BMW's race cars in 1973.

Inside, the M8 can be ordered with carbon-fiber bucket seats with illuminated badges. All models see a small tech upgrade by way of a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, replacing the smaller 10.3-inch display from last year's 8 Series.

BMW says pricing for the 8 Series models remains unchanged for 2023, meaning you'll pay $85,995 on the base end for an 840i Coupe and $140,895 for the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe, including a $995 destination fee. Look for the 2023 8 Series models to hit dealers this spring.