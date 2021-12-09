Biden order sets end date for federal purchase of gas-powered cars

Enlarge Image General Motors

By the middle of next decade, the US federal government's fleet of new vehicles will look a lot different. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order ending the purchase of vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel by 2035 in order to reposition the US as "a leader in sustainability." By the deadline, the government has pledged it will only purchase zero-emission vehicles as the Biden administration continues to work toward its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 nationwide.

The order ends the purchase of light-duty fossil fuel-powered vehicles even earlier -- by 2027. Biden's order declares the US government will use its purchasing and procurement power to set an example for the private sector. It's something the administration has spoken of frequently this year as the president rolled out the new federal "Buy American" initiatives. The order also runs parallel with another executive order: The administration set a goal to make 50% of all new cars sold in the US electric by the end of the decade with backing from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union.

Today, EVs only account for roughly 2% of all new cars sold, which makes the administration's actions a near moonshot in a relatively short period of time. However, executive orders like this are meant to help speed the process along. The recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Act also includes support for the budding EV industry with a network of nationwide charging stations future drivers will be able to take advantage of.

Executive orders, however, are not law. A future administration could wipe this order away with another pen stroke.