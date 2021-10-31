Best workbench for 2021

Workbenches come in many shapes and sizes. There are small ones and big ones, examples that adjust in height for added versatility and still others that feature integrated storage solutions. Some workbenches are super portable while others you'll want to assemble and never move again. Simply put, there's a workbench for nearly every type of project or task.

And really, you absolutely should have some sort of workbench in your shop or garage. It is no fun trying to repair a vehicle or forge ahead on a project if you have to crawl around on the floor with your tools scattered about. This is why workbenches are so handy to have; they can be major time- and labor-savers.

But what's the right workbench for your needs? Great question! Listed below are many options, carefully curated selections that are tailor made for a variety of applications. Of course, this pantheon of workbenches hits a range of price points, too, so whether you have a fat stack of cash to spend or just a few bucks, you should find something that fits your budget. Keep scrolling to see our recommendations on the best workbenches out there. All suggestions are based on user reviews and, most importantly, real-world experience.

BenchPro For light-duty garage tasks, this (rather redundantly named) BenchPro workbench is ideal. No, there's nothing fancy here and the top work surface is made of 1-inch-thick particle board, but the whole shebang is able to support a load capacity of up to 1,000 pounds, an impressive amount. The garage workbench legs are formed of sturdy steel and the working surface measures 2-feet-by-4-feet, a decent size. The height can be adjusted between 30 and 36 inches for various applications. Keeping things simple, you should be able to assemble this stationary workbench in about 10 minutes. Beyond all that, after more than 195 customer reviews, this BenchPro workbench has an excellent 4.7-star rating out of a possible five. This product is also made in the USA and is backed by a 10-year "unconditional warranty." Not too shabby for a sturdy workbench priced at just $138.

Home Depot For tight spaces, consider this folding workbench from Husky. At 6-feet long and 2-feet wide, it offers plenty of working space on the butcher block top, one that can support up to 800 pounds of weight. This workbench is also height-adjustable, transitioning between 28 and 42 inches for various applications. Increasing its versatility, that top drops down and the legs turn in so the whole shebang folds almost flat against a wall. This makes it super useful in tight spaces, like a single-car garage. Built for the long haul, this Husky 6-foot-long folding workbench is made of sturdy 24-gauge steel and comes with a lifetime warranty. No, it isn't cheap, but this DIY workbench is highly regarded by customers and is more than worthy of your consideration.

Hopkins This simple workbench requires more effort than any of the other examples included on this list, but it's also the most affordable, and by a country mile. The Hopkins 2x4 Basics workbench is more of a kit than a finished product. It comes with four legs and six links, but you have to provide 2-by-4 lumber for the rest of the structure and plywood for the top and shelves. Yes, some cutting and assembly is required for this bench, but it's all super basic. If you've determined you need a workbench, you'll almost certainly be handy enough to assemble this unit. Naturally, instructions and hardware are included in the kit. Since you kind of build this workbench yourself, you have the flexibility to make it any size you want, anywhere from 2-feet-by-2-feet to 4-feet-by-8-feet. How cool that? Customers seem to love this custom workbench kit, as it currently has a 4.7-star rating. Slapmackie, for instance, wrote in their review, "I was able to buy the lumber, cut and build this in about 3-4 hours. I spent the rest of the weekend staining and wiring in lights. I am very impressed with the results, very easy and simple build." Chris Verge has similar sentiments, "We had one of these benches at the company where I used to work and I was impressed by the simplicity and sturdiness of the design. When I needed a bench at our new house, I bought one of their kits and I am extremely pleased with the results."

Harbor Freight If you want a workbench that can also hold your tools, consider this Yukon nine-drawer rolling cabinet with a solid wood top. It's available from Harbor Freight tools for about $400, which seems like a lot, until you consider how much it can hold. Meaty, 5-inch-diameter casters allow you to easily roll this mobile workbench around nearly anywhere in your garage or shop, it can hold 1,200 pounds of junk, comes with buttery-smooth ball-bearing drawer glides for tool storage and it's dressed in a fetching (and durable) power-coated finish. That wood top work surface not only looks great, but it's at countertop height so it will be comfortable to use for most people. Folks that have purchased this workbench/tool cabinet seem to love it, as it has a 4.8-star rating. Evan gave it five stars and said, "After much research and comparison, I decided on the Yukon to both replace my work bench and act as a tool chest." He added, "Its solid construction gives me confidence that it will last for years. The drawers slide easily and don't feel flimsy like some other brands at the same price point."

Home Depot For lighter-duty work, like, say, electronics repair instead of heavy-duty diesel engine disassembly, consider this offering from Husky, our choice for best height-adjustable workbench. The top work surface measures 2 feet wide and 6 feet long, providing plenty of real estate for getting things done. The solid wood top is 1.2-inches thick and the whole workbench can support up to 300 pounds. During assembly, you can install either leveling feet or casters, depending on whether you want this steel-frame workbench to remain stationary or be mobile. The main selling point of this tool is its adjustable workbench height top, which can go from 26 inches to 39 inches high when paired with the leveling feet or from 29 to 42 inches with the casters installed. To adjust the height, just turn a convenient crank to move the working surface up or down. With a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame and a three-year warranty, this worktable should be built to last. It's also offered in either black or white and in a whopping four different lengths, from 46 inches to a full 6 feet.

Black+Decker Looking for a super-versatile bench that takes up almost no space? Consider your quest complete, because the Black+Decker Workmate Project Center is the portable folding workbench for you. This multipurpose workbench functions like a sawhorse, can clamp things vertically or horizontally, supports up to 550 pounds and folds up to almost nothing taking up little storage space. Black+Decker's Workmate workbench packs so much functionality into such a small bench, you almost can't believe it. This tool is highly rated and priced from just $108, so there's no excuse not to have one… or more.

Bora The Bora Centipede ultra-portable workbench is one of the most-ingenious tools to come out in a long time. We just evaluated this bench at Roadshow and were super impressed by its compact design and immense strength, so make sure to watch the video review. Available in several sizes and capacities, the Centipede folds up to almost nothing, yet it's practically as strong as a bridge girder. The basic 2-foot-by-4-foot model weighs just 12.5 pounds, yet it can support up to 2,500. The largest Centipede offered by Bora can hold a whopping 6,000 pounds -- that's three tons -- more than enough to support up a full-size, crew-cab pickup truck. Another point of praise here is that basically zero assembly is required for this worktable. The Centipede just unfolds with a flick of the wrist and it's ready to go. The entry-level, 30-inch-tall Centipede ultra-portable workbench is priced at just $100 and comes with four X-cups that hold 2-by-4 boards for easy sawing or drilling, plus you get a pair of quick clamps. The folding tabletop, which makes this tools orders or magnitude more versatile is, unfortunately, not included. Luckily, it isn't too costly, so plan on getting one if you want to maximize your Centipede experience.

Home Depot Size matters, and this 8-foot-long Husky workbench is the one to get if you want to maximize your working space. Two-feet wide and with height-adjustable legs, this heavy-duty workbench can support up to 3,000 pounds thanks to its sturdy steel construction. Despite its immense strength, this product only weighs 155 pounds. Priced at $500, this Husky steel-frame workbench is highly rated by users, 96% of customers recommend it and it currently has a 4.8-star rating. John wrote in his review, "Extremely sturdy. Rock solid." Panzrwagn described this product as such: "… this is a nice, big, long, solid workbench, well worth the price." Backed by a one-year warranty, this Husky tool bench can also be augmented by a range of accessories like drawers and storage cabinets to make it even more versatile.

Comparison of the best workbenches for 2021

Product Price Features Best general-purpose workbench BenchPro FPB2448 $138 Affordable price, can support 1,000 pounds, highly rated Best folding, adjustable-height workbench Husky 6-foot folding, adjustable-height workbench with solid wood top $400 Large top, space-saving folding design, supports up to 800 pounds, lifetime warranty, highly rated Best barebones workbench with shelves Hopkins 2x4 Basics 90164 workbench kit $57 DIY design, super-low price, customizable sizes, highly rated Best workbench with storage drawers Yukon 46-inch, nine-drawer mobile storage cabinet with wooden top $400 Plenty of storage, solid construction, 1,200-pound capacity, solid wood top, standard casters make it mobile, highly rated Best adjustable-height workbench Husky 72-inch adjustable-height workbench $285 Generously sized, solid wood top, easy height adjustability, can be fitted with casters or adjustable feet, three-year warranty Best compact workbench Black+Decker WM425-A $108 Super-compact design, incredible versatility, supports 550 pounds, affordable price, highly rated Best ultra-portable workbench Bora Centipede CTC6 $100 Incredible strength, wide range of accessories, super lightweight, compact design, affordable pricing Best large workbench Husky ready-to-assemble 8-foot-long workbench $500 Large size, adjustable legs, 3,000-pound weight capacity, optional accessories increase versatility, customers love it

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Five things to know about garage workbenches



There are many different workbench designs. Some are large and others take up almost no space at all. Some benches are height-adjustable and others can support tons of weight. Make sure to understand what you need in a garage workbench before purchasing one.

Workbenches aren't necessarily cheap, but you do not have to spend a fortune to get a good one. Several highlighted on this list cost right around $100. Of course, you can spend much more than that if you want, but it's not necessarily required…

But what is often required is assembly. Yes, some benches are ready to go right out of the box, but most require a little work before they're ready to go. The good news is, none of them here are overly complex, nor do they require special tools. You should be able to bolt one of these workbenches together in a couple hours or less without much trouble, just make sure to follow manufacturer's instructions.

Some workbenches can be fitted with accessories. Several of the Husky bench models listed above as well as the Bora Centipede can be upgraded with a range of extras that make them even more versatile. After getting your bench assembled and/or placed where you want it, you may want to look for some accessories to further elevate the experience.

Many workbenches come with solid wood tops. These are plenty strong and often look quite nice, but if you're going to be doing any serious work you may want to consider adding a piece of plywood to protect the top. Why beat things up if you don't have to? Including a sacrificial layer of plywood -- one that can easily be replaced if necessary -- can help keep your workbench looking like new for years to come.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

What are you waiting for? Get a garage workbench today!

A good workbench makes all the difference. Having one of these tools in your garage, shop or home is a huge force-multiplier that enables you to tackle projects or crafts without damaging the dining room table or crawling around on the floor like a not-yet-ambulatory infant. Nobody wants to do that while trying to get things done. The workbenches highlighted above are all super versatile and built to withstand years of abuse, many are also extremely affordable. If you don't have one already or are looking to expand the amount of elevated space at your disposal, grab a new workbench. You won't be disappointed.