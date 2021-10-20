Cheap holiday gifts for car care: The best wax, polish, detailing, shop vac and buffer

In the blink of an eye, the holiday season is upon us. And that means it's time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the people in your life. Since you're here, you're either a car person or you're shopping for one. That's good because everyone here at Roadshow is, too, and we really like keeping our fleet of cars as clean as can be.

With that said, we decided to round up a host of hand-picked car care gifts for under $70. Below, you'll find some of our favorite products and tools we personally use, and we think they make darn good gifts. Even if it's a gift for yourself, you won't be disappointed.

Meguiar's This one is for the person who needs to reset their basic supplies. Or maybe they starting to take interest in keeping their car clean. Meguiar's starter kit gives you a lovely mix of exterior products even novice detailers can use and will appreciate. The price is extremely reasonable for all of these products, too.

Armor All This little guy packs quite the punch. I've personally owned one of these for about six years now, and it's still running strong. The Armor All Utility Vac comes with a few attachments, two horsepower to suck up messes, or blow out crevices in cars and it can handle wet messes, too. Heck, I even used this to clean up after a bathroom renovation. It's not expensive, and worth every penny.

Febreze Don't think giving a pack of air fresheners is a silly gift. There are plenty of people, including myself, that likes a car not only looking and feeling clean, but smelling clean, too. We really like Febreze's air freshener clips, especially this crisp-clean scent. This pack of eight clips will last anyone a long time, for a great price.

Adam's If you're looking for a gift to get the detailer in your life into a new part of detailing, a clay mitt is a great option. The better-known steps of car care, washing and waxing, are prevalent. Claying is not. A clay mitt drags surface contaminates out of the paint and really helps paint shine. Actual clay bars are available, too, but nothing beats a clay mitt. It makes it so much easier, and Adam's mitt is a great product.

Chemical Guys Chemical Guys' Butter Wet Wax is truly a great wax and makes a wonderful gift for anyone in need of a fresh supply of chemicals. It applies incredibly well and buffs off just as easily. Plus, the results speak for themselves. Whether it's someone who's never waxed a car before, or someone experienced, Butter Wet Wax is the bomb.

SPTA Detailers need to re-gear after a period of time. You can only clean buffing and polishing pads so many times before they wear out. If you're looking for what will be a very appreciated gift, this five-piece set of pads from SPTA are highly rated, and getting five pads for this price is a really great deal. The pads range from heavy cutting to finishing, so there's everything here to keep buffers humming for a while longer. Do note these are 6-inch pads. Double-check the recipient's buffer size before pulling the trigger.

Invisible Glass We know, glass cleaner seems like a lame gift. But, for anyone who's spent time cleaning cars, you know getting windows streak-free is a tough go. We love Invisible Glass for how darn well it works all the time. This is a three-pack, so there will be plenty of easy cleaning to come for the lucky person.

Viking A simple device can make a big difference. This is a grit guard, or in other words, a shapely piece of plastic meant to sit at the bottom of a car wash bucket to keep a sponge away from any dirt and debris that sinks to the bottom. No one wants to pick up grit and start rubbing it into the exterior of a car. It's very affordable and anyone who washes their car by hand often will appreciate one.

Budge Lite Not all of us are lucky enough to live in good weather all year 'round, so we need car covers. Thankfully, you don't need to spend tons of money to get a decent option. Budge Lite's car cover is super affordable and comes in numerous sizes. Just be sure you know what size to get for your recipient and double check the sizing chart.

SimpleHouseware There can never be enough microfiber clothes in one's car care arsenal. Not only can you use a bundle for basic spills or other dirty work in the garage, but they are the cloth to use when it comes to wiping off exterior car wax and other products. Another portion can be used for interior car cleaning. Nabbing 50 of them at this price is a great deal.

Rain-X If you haven't used Rain-X by now, you are missing out. We try to apply the product to every long-term car that makes its way into the Roadshow garage because it makes such a difference when driving in the rain. And for those that have trouble seeing at night while it rains, this also helps cure some of the blurry scenes that pouring rain on a windshield creates. It's great stuff and makes a wonderful gift for a car guru.

Ordora For that that really like to keep their interiors clean, it's tough when you have pets. Hair makes its way from the house into the car very easily. Ordora is the latest tool capturing the hearts and minds of those looking to rid areas of dog and cat hair and enjoys 4.5 stars on Amazon. It requires no power and doesn't use tape, which makes it even better.

Cheap holiday gifts for car care details Category Product Price Exterior car care Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit $66 Vacuum Armor All Utility Vac $60 Air freshener Febreze car freshener clips $28 Clay bar Adam's Clay Mitt $27 Car wax Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax $18 Exterior car care SPTA Buffer/Polisher Pads $18 Interior car care Invisible Glass $16 Car care accessories Viking Grit Guard $8 Interior/exterior car care SimpleHouseware microfiber towels $20 Car cover Budge Lite Car Cover $31 Window treatment Rain-X Windshield Treatment $10 Interior car care Ordora Pet Hair Remover $25

Have a wonderful holiday with these Roadshow-approved gifts

We did our best to find gifts for every budget that anyone who cares an ounce about car care will appreciate. Hopefully, it brings a little cheer to the detailer or car enthusiast in your life. Here are even more gift options if you need inspiration!